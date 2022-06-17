Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

PJUN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

