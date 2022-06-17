Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) rose 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 893,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,568,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.