Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.