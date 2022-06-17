Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

