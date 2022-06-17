Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $211.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

