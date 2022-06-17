Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

MMP opened at $47.78 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

