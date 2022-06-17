Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

EVRG stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.