Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $5.34 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 2.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 210,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $115.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.