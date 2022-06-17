Glitch (GLCH) Price Hits $0.0944 on Top Exchanges

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $7.48 million and $61,740.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Glitch

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

