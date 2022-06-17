Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 10,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 24,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

