Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given New C$0.55 Price Target at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CVE:GSV opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of C$1.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

