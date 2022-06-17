Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 578,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
GRCL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
