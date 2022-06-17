Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 578,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

GRCL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.