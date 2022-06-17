GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of GrainCorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. GrainCorp has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.65.
GrainCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
