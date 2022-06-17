GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. GrainCorp has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.65.

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

