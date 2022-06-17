Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 7.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 250,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,610,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 248,444 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 252,397 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

