Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $745,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $113.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

