Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits Market Cap of $586,860.90

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $586,860.90 and approximately $699.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $942.67 or 0.04580703 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00291239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00092843 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013047 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

