Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 102,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,415. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

