Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.49. 7,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 18,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

