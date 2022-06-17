Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,206 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.99.

