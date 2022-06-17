Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

