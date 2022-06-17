Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.56.

ADBE opened at $342.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.90 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

