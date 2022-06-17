Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

