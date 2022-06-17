Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

DG stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

