Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,354 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

