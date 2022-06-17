Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,449 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

SRVR opened at $32.66 on Friday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

