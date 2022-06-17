Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 332,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $33.27 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.