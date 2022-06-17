Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

