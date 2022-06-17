Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 73.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 635,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 268,233 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

Shares of T opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

