Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 194,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 622,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 65.16%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

