Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:GFM opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.10 ($1.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.74. The company has a market cap of £163.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.67.

Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

