Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 107,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $51.02. 640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $1.8212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

