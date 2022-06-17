Guider Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Guider has a market cap of $3,258.05 and $5.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars.

