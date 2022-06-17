Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGTY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 132,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hagerty has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.81 million during the quarter.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

