Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($223.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

HNR1 stock opened at €140.30 ($146.15) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($121.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €156.38.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

