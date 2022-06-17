Happy Valley Nutrition Limited (ASX:HVM) Insider Purchases A$49,892.29 in Stock

Happy Valley Nutrition Limited (ASX:HVM – Get Rating) insider Randolph van der Burgh acquired 250,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,892.29 ($34,647.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Happy Valley Nutrition Limited produces and sells infant milk formula and other nutritional products in New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Happy Valley Milk Limited and changed its name to Happy Valley Nutrition Limited in September 2019. Happy Valley Nutrition Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

