Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Up 1.5%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.