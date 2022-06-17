Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €71.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of JST opened at €40.00 ($41.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $596 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €34.05 ($35.47) and a 52-week high of €56.30 ($58.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.95.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

