Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $395,845.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,531.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.74 or 0.05234557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00223726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00546362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00551520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00068397 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004156 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,304,676 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.