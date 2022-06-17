HC Wainwright Cuts Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $4.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

