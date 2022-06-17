Head to Head Analysis: Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) and Its Peers

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Midwest Energy Emissions to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $13.01 million -$3.63 million -5.25 Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 10.38

Midwest Energy Emissions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest Energy Emissions. Midwest Energy Emissions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -32.74% N/A -53.63% Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Risk and Volatility

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors 85 506 857 19 2.55

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Midwest Energy Emissions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest Energy Emissions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Midwest Energy Emissions competitors beat Midwest Energy Emissions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

