Head-To-Head Review: Origin Materials (ORGN) versus The Competition

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Origin Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 6.15 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -42.17

Origin Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 137 759 1209 29 2.53

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 45.85%. Given Origin Materials’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ competitors have a beta of -115.47, suggesting that their average share price is 11,647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Materials competitors beat Origin Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

