Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in May

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,242,600 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 3,009,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,426.0 days.

HEGIF remained flat at $$4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.