Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Shares Down 2.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 73,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 173,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.3306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

