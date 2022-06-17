Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

