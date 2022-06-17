Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.65 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

