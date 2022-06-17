Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 429.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Hippo were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hippo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIPO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

