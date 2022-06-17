Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.22).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock opened at GBX 110.70 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The company has a market capitalization of £568.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.