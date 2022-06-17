Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

