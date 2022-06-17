Honest (HNST) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

Honest (HNST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $787,395.06 and approximately $355.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,768.05 or 0.76798737 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00277318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

