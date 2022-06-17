Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 386,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $274,071. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 259,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $261.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

